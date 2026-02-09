Domestic help fled with jewellery, cash in Delhi's Dwarka; arrested

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police have arrested a domestic help who allegedly decamped with a large cache of gold jewellery and cash from her employer's house in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, an official said on Monday.

Police have arrested the accused, a 38-year-old woman, and seized the recovered stolen items valued at around Rs 30 lakh, he said.

The case pertains to a theft reported on February 1 at a residence in Dwarka Sector-23. Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR and launched an investigation, he said.

According to the police, suspicion fell on a woman, the domestic help employed at the house, who had gone missing soon after the theft came to light.

During the course of investigation, police, after receiving a tip-off that the suspect was residing in Issapur Kheda village in the Kapashera area, dispatched a team which conducted a search at her residence, police said.

Police said the raid led to the recovery of a substantial quantity of gold jewellery.

"In total, around 190 grams of gold jewellery valued at approximately Rs 30 lakh, silver coins and cash were recovered from the accused's possession," the officer said.

The accused, a 38-year-old woman, was arrested, and the recovered property was seized.