Domestic help held for stealing jewelleries from employer's house in Delhi's Krishna Nagar

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) A 23-year-old domestic help was arrested for allegedly stealing cash and valuables from her employer's residence in Delhi's Krishna Nagar area, police on Friday said.

The accused, identified as Ruby, was traced to Dehradun in Uttarakhand and was apprehended following a tip-off, they said.

A complaint was received on June 10 by Karamjeet Kaur, a resident of Krishna Nagar, who alleged that her domestic help had stolen a bag containing jewellery and cash while cleaning her room, police said.

"An investigation was launched and a team found that the accused had gained access to the almirah by tricking Kaur into leaving the room on May 26," said a police officer.

The domestic help decamped with cash and jewellery, including Rs 1 lakh in cash, diamond tops, gold rings, earrings, bangles, chains and silver items, he added.

The officer further said that the police team analysed the CCTV footage to confirm Ruby's involvement and she was apprehended from Bhandari Bagh area.

"After her arrest, a total of Rs 84,000 cash, a gold chain, a gold ring and two medical cards belonging to the complainant were recovered," he added. PTI BM AS AS