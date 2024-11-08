Domestic help held for stealing jewellery from employer's house in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Delhi Police have arrested a 24-year-old domestic help on charges of stealing gold and diamond jewellery from his employer's house in south Delhi, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

The accused identified as Ganesh Dutt was staying at his employer's house to hoodwink the police, they said.

Police have recovered a gold pendant, an ancestral necklace made of gold, gold earrings and ring, a diamond ring, two diamond bangles, and eight silver and four gold coins from Dutt's sister's house in Ghitorani, officials said.

"The complainant, a 92-year-old woman who lives alone since her son stays abroad, told the police that she wanted to check her jewellery which were kept in a cupboard, but she could not find them. She then reported the matter at the Lodhi Colony police station," a police officer said.

Advertisment

"After scanning CCTV footage from the area, it was confirmed that no one trespassed into the complainant's house around the time of the incident.

"After questioning, the police suspected domestic help Dutt's role in the crime. Initially he declined his involvement, but later he confessed to committing the crime after sustained interrogation. On his instance, the stolen jewellery were recovered from his sister's house in Ghitorani," the officer said. PTI BM ARI