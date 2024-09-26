Domestic help held for stealing Rs 10 lakh cash from actor Mohan Babu’s house

Hyderabad, Sep 26 (PTI) A domestic help was arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 10 lakh cash from Telugu actor Mohan Babu's residence in Jalpally here, police said on Thursday.

The actor's personal secretary visited the house on Sunday and the domestic help allegedly stole the cash from his bag kept in a room, a police official said.

The personal secretary found the cash bag missing and a case was registered at Pahadishareef police station.

During the course of the investigation, the domestic helper was nabbed in Tirupati and brought to Hyderabad and placed under arrest on Wednesday, the official said.

The accused allegedly stole the cash from the bag of the actor's personal secretary, he said.

Police recovered Rs 7.36 lakh cash from the accused and found that he had spent the remaining amount. Further investigation is on. PTI VVK VVK KH