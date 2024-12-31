Domestic help held for stealing valuables and cash from doctor's residence

Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) A domestic help was arrested for allegedly stealing diamond-studded gold jewellery and cash collectively worth Rs 8.5 lakh from the residence of a doctor in Mumbai where he was employed, police said on Tuesday.

Police are interrogating the accused, Sudhanshu Yadav, to recover the stolen items, an official said.

The 73-year-old doctor lives with his family in Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri.

The theft took place between December 25 and 27 when the doctor and his family went to Lonavala hill station. Yadav finished daily chores before returning to his house during this period, a police official said.

When the doctor and his family returned on December 27, they discovered that jewellery worth Rs 4.5 lakh and Rs 4 lakh in cash were missing from their cupboard. A maid at the house told the doctor's family that Yadav had left after finishing daily chores, an official said.

When confronted, Yadav admitted to committing the theft but refused to provide information about the stolen jewellery, following which the family approached the police.

Police registered a theft case and arrested Yadav on Saturday. Further investigation is underway. PTI ZA NSK