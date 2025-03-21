Domestic help held in Bihar for Rs 1 crore burglary, stolen jewellery recovered

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Delhi Police has cracked a burglary case with the arrest of a 19-year-old domestic help, who allegedly stole jewellery worth approximately Rs 1 crore from his employer's house in Adarsh Nagar area of northwest Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Nagendra Chaudhary, was apprehended from Bihar and a significant portion of the stolen valuables, including gold, diamond and silver ornaments, along with cash was recovered from him, said the officer.

"The burglary came to light on March 17 when Pankaj Bareja, the complainant, returned home after a three-day trip with his family. Upon entering their house, they found their belongings scattered. A closer inspection revealed that a window had been broken and valuables, including jewellery worth Rs 1 crore and cash amounting to Rs 3 lakh, were missing," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Northwest, Bhisham Singh, said in a statement.

Bareja immediately reported the incident to the police.

During the preliminary investigation, the police reviewed CCTV footage installed at the complainant's house. The footage captured an individual leaving the premises at around 7:45 am on March 15, carrying a suitcase.

The complainant identified the suspect as his domestic help Nagendra Chaudhary, a resident of Bihar's Madhubani, said the DCP.

Based on this lead, a special team was formed. The team traced Chaudhary to his native village in Madhubani. Several raids were conducted at possible hideouts and he was eventually apprehended, he added.

"During interrogation, Chaudhary confessed to the crime and disclosed the location of the stolen valuables. Police recovered Rs 50,000 in cash along with a substantial amount of jewellery. Further investigation into the matter is underway," said the officer. PTI BM AS AS