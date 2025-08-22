Domestic help held in Noida for 'theft' of gold coins worth Rs 80 lakh, cash

Noida, Aug 22 (PTI) A 22-year-old man, working as a domestic help, was arrested here on Friday for allegedly stealing gold coins worth Rs 80 lakh and more than Rs 5.7 lakh in cash from his employer's residence, police said.

Accused Krishna Kumar Pandey, a native of Bihar's Bhojpur district, was wanted in connection with the theft reported on August 17 under Sector-142 police station limits, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.

Pandey was arrested from a spot near the green-belt gate of the GMIT Park following manual intelligence inputs and confidential tip-offs, the officer added.

"From his possession, police recovered eight rectangular gold coins weighing 100 grams each, Rs 5,71,200 in cash and a knife," Avasthy told reporters.

A case was registered earlier under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, he said.

In recognition of the successful operation, the DCP announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for the Sector-142 police team that made the arrest. PTI KIS RC