Domestic help jumps to death from 20th floor of Gurugram housing society

Gurugram, Feb 3 (PTI) A 30-year-old domestic help allegedly died by suicide, jumping from a 20th floor balcony at residential society in Sector 37D here, police said on Tuesday.

Police are investigating what could have prompted the extreme step, an official said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem examination.

According to the police, the deceased -- Sandhya (30), a resident of Jharkhand's Gumla district -- was employed as a domestic help at the residence of Ankur Garg in BPTP Terra Society. She had started working on the first week of December and lived in a quarter provided by her employer.

Police said around 3:00pm on Monday afternoon, information was received about a woman falling from a building at a housing complex. A team of Sector 10 police station reached the spot and took the injured woman to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The investigation so far has revealed that the grille at the balcony from where Sandhya purportedly jumped was approximately four and a half feet high. Three or four bricks were stacked on top of each other, suggesting a possibility that Sandhya stood on the bricks, climbed over the net and jumped, the investigating officer said.

"We have informed the husband of the deceased. Postmortem will be conducted only after the family's arrival. The reason behind the suicide is being investigated, and no suicide note has been found," ASI Padam Singh, the investigating officer, said. PTI COR ARB ARB