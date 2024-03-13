Domestic help murders 63-yr-old woman in Mumbai, decamps with jewellery

Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) A 63-year-old wife of a diamond jeweller has allegedly been killed by her domestic help who then decamped with gold jewellery from her house in south Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday following which the police registered a case on charges murder and robbery against the victim's house help and efforts were on to trace him, an official from Malabar Hill police station said.

The accused was working at the woman's house in Tahnee Heights building on Nepean Sea Road in south Mumbai for the last couple days, he said.

Jeweller Mukesh Shah found his wife Jyoti Shah dead at their residence on Tuesday afternoon.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the accused throttled the victim, the official said.

The couple hired the domestic help two days before the incident and he is missing after the crime, he said.

The police suspect the accused murdered the woman with an intention to rob her, he said.

The exact value of the robbed jewellery was yet to be ascertained, the official added. PTI ZA GK