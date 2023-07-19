Domestic help 'torture': NCPCR seeks report from New Delhi DM

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The NCPCR on Wednesday sought a report from the New Delhi district magistrate regarding the incident where a minor girl was allegedly employed as domestic help and "tortured" by a pilot and her husband.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights sought a factual report, including copies of the FIR against the accused, the medical status of the victim, and other relevant documents within seven days.

A 10-year-old girl working as a domestic help at a couple's house in southwest Delhi's Dwarka was allegedly beaten up by the two on Wednesday, following which a mob manhandled the duo, police said.

The accused Kaushik Bagchi (36) and Poornima Bagchi (33) have been arrested for assaulting the minor, they said.

The apex child rights body has asked the district magistrate to intervene and produce the girl before the Child Welfare Committee.

The Commission has requested urgent intervention by the appropriate authorities to rescue the victim and reunite her with her family, in accordance with the law. PTI UZM NB