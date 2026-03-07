Domestic LPG price hiked by Rs 60 amid West Asia conflict

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The price of domestic cooking gas LPG on Saturday was hiked by a steep Rs 60 per cylinder as oil companies factored in increased energy prices in view of the West Asia conflict.

Non-subsidised LPG, the one that common household users other than the poor Ujjwala beneficiaries use in their kitchens, will now cost Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) website.

The price increase, the website showed, is effective from March 7.

This is the second increase in rates in 11 months. Prices were last hiked by Rs 50 in April last year.

In Mumbai, non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 912.50, Rs 939 in Kolkata and Rs 928.50 in Chennai, according to the IOC website.

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

Prices for Ujjwala, the over 10 crore connections given to the poor, remain unchanged.

Earlier this month, the price of commercial LPG, the one used by establishments such as hotels and restaurants, was increased by Rs 114.5 per 19-kg cylinder. It now costs Rs 1,883 in Delhi.