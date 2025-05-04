NCW 2025 Data: Domestic violence, assault among top grievances in 7,698 complaints

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) received 7,698 complaints this year, with domestic violence, assault, and criminal intimidation the most common grievances across India.

Domestic violence topped the chart with a total of 1,594 complaints filed since the beginning of the year.

The total comprised 367 cases in January, 390 in February, 513 in March, 322 in April, and two in May. The category alone accounted for nearly 20 per cent of all complaints, according to official data.

Closely following were complaints of criminal intimidation, which saw 989 cases over the three months – 268 in January, 260 in February, 288 in March, 170 in April, and three in May. Assault was the third most commonly reported issue, with 950 complaints — 249 in January, 239 in February, and 278 in March, 183 in April and one in May.

Other significant categories included dowry harassment with 916 complaints, rape and attempt to rape with 394, and molestation or outraging the modesty of women, with 310 complaints.

Sexual harassment drew 302 complaints, while cybercrimes against women accounted for 110 cases. Though less frequent, categories like bigamy, sexual harassment at the workplace, and stalking were also reported.

Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest number of complaints, logging 3,921 cases in the first quarter — 952 in January, 841 in February, 957 in March, 1,087 in April, and 84 in May.

This figure represents more than 50 per cent of all nationwide complaints.

Delhi followed with 688 complaints — 146 in January, 172 in February, 184 in March, 183 in April, and three in May, while Maharashtra logged 473 complaints.

Other states with high numbers included Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana, which registered 351, 342, and 306 complaints.

Officials said the high number may be because of an increasing awareness among women about their rights and ways to reach out to authorities.

A spike was noted in April 2025, when the commission received 2,123 complaints – higher than any month in the first quarter.

A portion of complaints, 881, were still listed as "Not Categorized yet." Last year, a total of 25,743 complaints were received on the NCW portal and complaints under categories of right to live with dignity, domestic violence and dowry harassment were the most common complaints received on the portal.