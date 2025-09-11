Domestic violence law not tool to harass husband: Delhi court

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The domestic violence law is "not a tool to harass the husband at convenience", said a Delhi court while dismissing a woman’s plea under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

Judicial magistrate Shruti Sharma was hearing the case filed seven years ago.

In an order dated September 10, the court said that earlier, the last and final opportunity was given to the petitioner woman to lead the prosecution evidence, failing which it was made clear that the plea would be dismissed.

It said, "The petitioner is stated to be citizen of Canada. The court does not find the near prospects of the petitioner appear physically for the purpose of evidence and the perusal of the past order sheet shows that the petitioner has prolonged this matter for more than seven years and has not been diligent in pursuing the present matter." The court said that the petitioner seemed to be a “luxury litigant” who was conveniently prosecuting the respondent (estranged husband) while sitting in another country without bothering to appear before the court to pursue her own matter.

“The court highly discourages such behaviour and prolonged litigation without a reasonable cause,” the magistrate said.

“The overall scheme of the domestic violence act is beneficial in nature and is not a tool to harass the husband at convenience. A person aggrieved is expected to contest her case diligently,” she added.

After waiting for the woman's appearance till 2 pm, the court dismissed the petition on account of "non-appearance and non-prosecution".