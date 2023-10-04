Dominican Republic V-P discusses with Dhankhar enhanced cooperation in diverse sectors

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday met his Dominican Republic counterpart Raquel Peña Rodríguez and discussed enhancing cooperation in sectors such as trade, pharmaceuticals and agriculture.

Two cooperation memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed after the meeting, an official statement said.

The first MoU was signed between India's CSIR-NIO (National Institute of Oceanography) and the Dominican Republic's National Institute of Maritime Affairs for scientific cooperation in ocean sciences.

The second MoU was signed between the Union Health Ministry's Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Dominican Republic on medical product regulation.

Rodríguez and Dhankhar had a detailed and fruitful discussion on enhancing cooperation in diverse sectors, including trade, pharmaceuticals, ICT, agriculture, food processing, space, higher education, capacity building, Ayurveda and yoga, the statement said. PTI UZM SZM