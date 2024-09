Thane, Sep 18 (PTI) Police launched investigations to trace unidentified persons who stole a donation box containing Rs 45,000 from a Ganesh pandal in Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The theft was reported at the New Suryanagar Mitra Mandal pandal in Kalwa area on September 16, he said, adding that a complaint was lodged on Tuesday.

Police registered a case of theft under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, he added. PTI COR NSK