National

Donations for proposed Babri Masjid-style mosque in Bengal's Murshidabad touch Rs 3 crore

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Kolkata, Dec 9 (PTI) Donations for the proposed Babri Masjid-style mosque announced by suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir in West Bengal’s Murshidabad have reached nearly Rs 3 crore, the leader's aides claimed on Tuesday.

Kabir laid the foundation stone of the mosque at Rejinagar in Murshidabad district on Saturday.

According to Kabir, 12 donation boxes were placed at the site. So far, Rs 57 lakh has been counted from the boxes, while Rs 2.47 crore has been received through QR-code payments.

One donation box is still kept at the foundation site for fresh contributions. PTI BSM MNB