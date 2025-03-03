Done a lot for city, says AAP's Ludhiana West bypoll candidate

Chandigarh, Mar 3 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora on Monday claimed he had "done a lot" for Ludhiana and said he would do even better if elected to the Punjab Assembly.
AAP has named Arora as its candidate for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, the date for which is yet to be announced.
If elected, Arora will have to resign from the Rajya Sabha.
The Ludhiana West seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January. Gogi died at his home of a gunshot injury after his licensed weapon accidentally discharged.
Arora asserted he was "totally ready" for the bypoll. "As a Rajya Sabha member, I have done a lot for the city and, (if elected) as an MLA, I will try to do better." Asked if he would be inducted into the state Cabinet if he won the bypoll, the industrialist said it was the prerogative of the chief minister and added he would perform any duty assigned to him.
Arora was accompanied by Industries Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, who was sharing details of a Cabinet meeting.
A Ludhiana-based industrialist who also runs the Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Charitable Trust, the 61-year-old Arora has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2022.
After Arora's name was announced on February 26 as AAP's candidate for the Ludhiana West bypoll, the opposition had claimed that party supremo Arvind Kejriwal would enter the Rajya Sabha in his place.
AAP, however, dismissed those claims.
Apart from Arora, AAP has seven members in the Rajya Sabha from Punjab -- Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Mittal, environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal and industrialist Vikramjit Singh. PTI CHS CHS SZM SZM