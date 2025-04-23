DoNER minister reviews Mizoram's action plan with CM

Aizawl, Apr 23 (PTI) Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Wednesday virtually reviewed Mizoram's action plan with Chief Minister Lalduhoma to assess the progress of development initiatives undertaken by the government, official sources said.

During the discussion held via video conference, the two leaders talked about key issues raised in previous review meetings, along with action taken reports, they said.

The Development of North Eastern Region minister highlighted ongoing projects in Mizoram under various schemes such as North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) (Road), NESIDS-OTRI (Other than roads infrastructure), PM-DevINE, and North Eastern Council (NEC) and pointed out new projects that would be prioritised based on the discussion, it said.

State planning secretary Lalmalsawma Pachuau delivered a presentation on the Mizoram Vision 2047 statement during the meeting.

Lalduhoma was accompanied by key officials, including chief secretary Khilli Ram Meena and planning commissioner Vanlaldina Fanai. PTI CORR BDC