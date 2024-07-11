DoNER minister Scindia on two-day Meghalaya, Assam visit from Friday

Shillong, Jul 11 (PTI) Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) and Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia will be on a two-day visit to Meghalaya and Assam starting Friday, officials said.

During his visit, the minister will chair a review meeting at the NEC Secretariat here, bringing together officials from MDoNER, NEC, and state governments to assess the progress of various regional projects and initiatives. This will be his inaugural visit to the Northeast region since assuming office as the DoNER Minister.

A significant aspect of the visit will be a presentation on NEC Vision 2047 and the launch of the NERACE app, as highlighted by a senior official.

The NERACE app serves as a unified digital platform designed to connect farmers with global markets, facilitating direct transactions and price negotiations. It includes a multilingual helpline (English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Nepali, Khasi, Mizo, and Manipuri) and integrates farmers and sellers, thereby enhancing agricultural connectivity across North East India.

Ahead of his visit, Scindia shared his excitement with the people of Meghalaya and Assam. "I am delighted to visit the beautiful states- Meghalaya & Assam and witness the progress of our development projects. Our vision is to create a vibrant and prosperous North East, and contribute to the nation's mission to build a Viksit Bharat," he said. PTI JOP MNB