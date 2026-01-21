DoNER minister Scindia to visit Tripura, review NEC projects

Agartala, Jan 21 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will arrive here on January 23 to review the status of NEC-funded projects in the state and lay foundation stones for new initiatives.

The DoNER minister is scheduled to arrive in the state on Friday. He will review NEC-funded tourism projects and lay the foundation stone for some projects on Saturday, Saha told reporters after chairing a meeting with ministers and senior officials of the tourism department at the civil secretariat to review preparations for the proposed visit.

North Tripura District Magistrate Chandni Chandran, who held a meeting with officials and local panchayat samity members over the proposed visit of Scindia, said the Union minister will lay the foundation stone for setting up an agar processing unit at Kadamtala on Saturday.

"Around 85 per cent of all the agar trees in the state are concentrated in North Tripura district. Setting up an agar processing unit at Kadamtala will bring a major economic transformation. Construction of an agar market is already underway there, and the two projects together will be highly beneficial," she said.

District forest officer Suman Malla said the agar processing unit will be set up by the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC), with funding of Rs 27 crore from the North Eastern Council (NEC). PTI TR MNB