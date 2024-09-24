DoNER ministry approves conversion of Singshore suspension bridge to glass-deck skywalk bridge

Gangtok, Sep 24 (PTI) The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has approved the conversion of the iconic Singshore suspension bridge at Dentam in Sikkim's Gyalshing district into a glass-deck skywalk bridge, officials said.

Singshore bridge, with a height of over 100 metre and 240 metre in length, is the highest bridge in Sikkim and the second-highest bridge in Asia, according to the Tourism Ministry website.

The conversion of the Singshore bridge into a glass deck skywalk bridge will boost tourism in the region, as visitors will get a panoramic view of the surrounding landscapes.

The project overseen by Tourism and Civil Aviation department of Sikkim government aims to transform the bridge into a major tourist attraction.

In a letter dated September 20 to the District Magistrate of Gyalshing district, the chief engineer of the Tourism and Civil Aviation department said that the existing bridge, previously managed by the Roads and Bridges department, has been officially transferred to the Tourism and Civil Aviation department for technical testing and subsequent conversion work.

As part of preliminary work on the project, vehicular movement on the bridge has been temporarily suspended and will remain closed till September 26. Commuters have been advised to use the alternate diversion road, which is clear and accessible for all types of vehicles.