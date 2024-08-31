DoNER’s textile testing lab in Guwahati becomes first such NABL-accredited facility in NE

Guwahati, Aug 31 (PTI) A textile testing laboratory in Guwahati, under the ministry of DoNER, has become the first such in the northeast to be NABL-accredited, a statement said on Saturday.

The laboratory of the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC) has achieved the distinction, a statement said.

“Previously, weavers and producers had to send their products to Kolkata for testing due to the lack of such a facility in the region. The establishment of this state-of-the-art testing lab in Guwahati, Assam marks a significant change, offering local weavers and manufacturers immediate access to high-quality testing services,” it said.

Accreditation provides a ready means for customers to find reliable testing, it said.

It also enhances customer confidence in accepting testing/calibration reports issued by accredited laboratories, the statement added.