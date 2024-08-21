Don't allow use of DJ and Dolby systems during festivities: Social groups urge police

Latur, Aug 21 (PTI) Various social organisations and activists in Latur city of Maharashtra have urged the police not to grant permission for the use of DJ and Dolby sound systems during the upcoming Ganesh festival.

The initiative, of which several Ganesh mandals, doctors and social activists are part, aims to make Latur city "DJ-free" to curb the harmful effects of excessive noise.

This initiative seeks to reduce noise pollution, particularly loud and disruptive music often played by DJs during processions and festivals, social activist Abhijit Deshmukh said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"The growing use of DJs and Dolby sound systems during local processions and celebrations in the city has raised significant concerns. Therefore, a request has been made through submission of an application to the police, urging them not to grant permits for such sound systems," he said.

Dr Anand Gore highlighted the alarming increase in cases of hearing loss over the past four years, attributing this trend to the excessive noise from DJs, Dolby systems and even headphones.

"Human ears can only tolerate sound levels up to 80 decibels, beyond which the risk of hearing loss rises significantly," he said.

Dr Santosh Tupdikar brought attention to the harmful effects of laser lights, which are now commonly used with stage lighting.

These laser lights are causing permanent vision problems for many individuals, he said.

Dr Ramesh Bharate talked about the adverse effects of loud music from DJs and Dolby systems, noting that it can trigger heart attacks and increased heart rates, making it imperative to impose strict regulations. NP