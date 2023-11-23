Don't anticipate such disruption: DJB official after Atishi's 'man-made water crisis' warning

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Days after Delhi Minister Atishi claimed the city was staring at a "man-made water crisis" due to the stoppage of funds to the Delhi Jal Board by the finance department, an official said the Board does not anticipate any such disruption in services.

Advertisment

However, the Delhi government, in a statement, said official documents show the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has been "chasing" the finance department for the release of the second installment of funds since August but to no avail.

Atishi on Tuesday claimed the city was staring at a "man-made water crisis" due to the stoppage of funds to the Delhi Jal Board by the finance department and demanded Lt Governor V K Saxena's immediate intervention in the matter.

Reacting to the development, a statement signed by DJB's deputy director (PR) clarified it "does not expect or anticipate any such disruption" in its services and was fully geared up to meet its responsibilities towards the citizens of Delhi as far as regular supply of water and sewerage services are concerned.

Advertisment

"The DJB has taken up with the finance department of the Delhi government for the release of the second installment of funds. Funds are likely to be released by the Finance Department after submission of requisite information and data by DJB to the Finance department," the official said.

In May this year, the DJB received Rs 1,952 crore from the finance department as the first instalment on account basis, subject to actual implementation of projects, the progress of works on the ground and submission of utilisation certificates thereof, the official added.

The Delhi government, in a statement, said official documents show that DJB has been "chasing" the finance department for the release of the second installment of funds since August but to no avail.

Advertisment

"The finance department has not confirmed by when the funds will be cleared. This has led to a huge pendency in clearance of bills worth over Rs 800 crore," the government said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the DJB contractors' association communicated on November 17 that all ongoing works are being stopped with immediate effect till payments are cleared, it added.

Atishi in her letter to the L-G had alleged that Finance Secretary Ashish C Verma, on the chief secretary's advice, has stopped all funds of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) since August. She demanded that appropriate action be taken against Verma. PTI NIT SLB NSD NSD