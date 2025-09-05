Don't approve independent probes into corruption charges: Railway Board to Zones

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The Railway Board has urged officials of all its zones to refrain from granting independent approval to investigate cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act, as it violates the instructions of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

According to the Board, such approvals should be granted by its Vigilance Department.

"It has come to the notice of the Railway Board Vigilance that certain Zonal Railways/Production Units are independently granting permission under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018)," the Board said in a recent circular addressed to all zones.

The circular reproduced an extract of the DoPT's instructions, according to which an investigation against a public servant for any recommendation or decision made while performing official duties cannot be conducted without prior approval from the government.

The circular advised zonal officials that requests for permission "under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, in respect of both gazetted and non-gazetted officers, should be forwarded to the Railway Board Vigilance for getting the necessary approval of the competent authority." "No such permission should be granted at the zonal level," it said.

Officials said the circular was issued after it came to the Board's notice that some chief vigilance officers posted at zonal headquarters initiated probes into corruption complaints against officials without taking necessary approval from the Railway Board Vigilance.

"Some officials informed the Board about the alleged disregard for the DoPT's guidelines. On September 3, 2021, the DoPT had written to all the authorities concerned and stated the standard operating procedures for handling cases under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, which was amended in 2018," a senior railway official said.