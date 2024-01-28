Don't approve of Maharashtra govt's decision on Maratha quota: Narayan Rane

Mumbai: Union minister Narayan Rane on Sunday said he does not agree with the Maharashtra government's decision to give all benefits enjoyed by the OBCs to Marathas till they get reservation.

It would be an encroachment on the (rights of) other backward communities and could lead to an unrest in Maharashtra, Rane, the former chief minister of the state, said in a post on X.

Activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday called off his indefinite fast for Maratha quota after the Maharashtra government accepted his demands, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announcing that till Marathas get reservation, they will be given all the benefits enjoyed by the OBCs.

A draft notification was issued by the government following negotiations with Jarange, stating that blood relatives of a Maratha person, who has records to show that he belongs to the agrarian Kunbi community, would also be recognised as Kunbi.

Rane in a post on X said he does not approve of the state government's decision and assurance to the Maratha community regarding the reservation.

"It will lead to suppression of the Maratha community that has a historical legacy and it will also be an encroachment on the other backward communities," he said.

मराठा समाज आरक्षणासंबंधी राज्‍य सरकारने घेतलेल्‍या निर्णयाशी आणि दिलेल्‍या आश्‍वासनाशी मी सहमत नाही. यामध्‍ये ऐतिहासिक परंपरा असलेल्‍या मराठा समाजाचे खच्‍चीकरण आणि इतर मागास समाजावर अतिक्रमण होणार असल्‍याने राज्यात असंतोष निर्माण होऊ शकतो. उद्या सोमवार दि. 29 जानेवारी रोजी मी… — Narayan Rane (@MeNarayanRane) January 28, 2024

"It could lead to an unrest in the state," Rane said, adding he will speak on the issue on Monday also.

Notably, Maharashtra cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal has also expressed dissatisfaction over the state government's decision and questioned the "backdoor entry" of Marathas into the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Kunbi, an agrarian community, falls in the OBC category, and Jarange, who is spearheading the agitation for reservation for the Marathas since last August, has been demanding Kunbi certificates for all Marathas.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has tried to assuage concerns of the OBCs, stating that Marathas would not get Kunbi caste certificate without any proof.