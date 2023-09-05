Don't be afraid of failure: Vice President Dhankhar tells coaching students in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan), Sep 5 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday interacted with coaching students here and said that they should not be afraid of failure as no great work in the world has been done in one attempt.

He also advised the students not to allow anyone to dictate their course of action and behave like a river that serves the society at large.

Referring to failure of Chandrayaan-2 and success of Chandrayaan-3, the vice president called upon the students to choose career in life as per their interest and aptitude.

"Don't be driven by family, friends, or neighbours," he told the students.

Dhankhar said that (academic) degree is good but their (students) talent and passion does not lie in a degree, citing examples of business tycoons like Steve Jobs, Bill Gates and Paul Allen who were college dropouts.

"Behave not like a canal but like a river that serves the society at large and civilizations grow around it," the vice president said.

"Dear students, havens have never fallen on earth planet historically... I was a topper in class, what could have happened if I were on second position, nothing," he said during the interaction with the students.

It is a lifetime occasion for him that he was face to face with those who will change the face of India, Dhankhar told the students. PTI CORR KVK KVK