Don't be complacent thinking victory is certain: Fadnavis to party workers

Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday warned the cadres of his party, the BJP, that they should not stop working thinking that victory in the Lok Sabha elections is certain.

Advertisment

Speaking at a meeting of the party's state executive attended by office-bearers and district unit chiefs, he said they should connect with the common man and the poor who are the BJP's "vote-bank".

"Do not stop making efforts saying that our victory is certain. Do not bother about who gets the ticket," Fadnavis said.

He also asked them to focus on the poor, farmers, women and the youth, stating that these four sections of society have benefitted from the Narendra Modi government's welfare schemes.

Caste-related issues abound, but the party workers should not think about caste, Fadnavis said. PTI MR KRK