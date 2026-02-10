Don't be misled by propaganda against Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna: CM Mann tells people

Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday asked people not to fall prey to "misleading and malicious" propaganda being spread by "anti-state forces" regarding the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, the flagship healthcare programme of the state government.

In a video message addressed to people, Mann said, "The Punjab government launched this ambitious scheme to ensure that every resident of Punjab, especially those from the weaker sections of society, has direct access to quality medical treatment." Explaining the scope of the initiative, Mann said, "To provide comprehensive healthcare to the people, the state government has introduced the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, a first-of-its-kind scheme in the country, under which every resident family in Punjab is entitled to cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh." Calling it a landmark achievement, the CM said, "It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that Punjab has become the first Indian state to offer such extensive healthcare coverage. This scheme will significantly reduce the financial burden on the public, while ensuring access to quality health services." Referring to the public response, he said, "The scheme has received an overwhelming response from the people of Punjab, who are coming forward in large numbers to avail its benefits. This initiative has provided major relief to families who otherwise would have had to spend huge amounts from their own pockets for treatment in case of illness." However, he cautioned against "misinformation", saying, "some anti-Punjab forces, who do not want the people of the state to benefit from such facilities, are deliberately spreading falsehoods about this ambitious scheme." Clarifying the hospital empanelment process, Mann said, "The state government has empanelled a majority of private hospitals under the scheme. Rates have been fixed by the government for around 2,600 ailments and treatments." Explaining the payment mechanism, he said, "The government will pay hospitals as per the mutually agreed rates, regardless of the fact that these hospitals may charge higher amounts from private individuals." Emphasising accountability, the CM said, "Hospitals are duty-bound to provide treatment at the rates fixed by the government, and they must ensure that treatment is given free of cost to the beneficiaries.

"Hospitals will be paid directly by the government, and not even a single penny will be charged from the beneficiaries, despite attempts by forces inimical to the state to paint a different picture."