Don't be pessimist about new age tech: Vice President Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said artificial intelligence is no longer a concept of the future but a reality of the present and asserted that there was no need to be pessimist about new age technology.

Addressing a conclave organised by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), in collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), on AI evolution here, he said computers faced resistance when it was introduced but went on to reshape the world. According to a statement, he observed that every technological advancement brings both positive and negative aspects and stressed that the responsibility lies in finding ways to harness technology in a positive and constructive manner.

Addressing the gathering, the vice president highlighted that artificial intelligence is no longer a concept of the future but a reality of the present, influencing diverse sectors including healthcare diagnostics, climate modelling, governance, education, finance and national security, and reshaping how societies grow and how individuals live and work.

He noted that India has emerged among the leading nations in AI as he emphasised that the world is changing rapidly and stagnation could create hurdles in development.

Held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, the conclave titled “AI Evolution: The Maha Kumbh of AI” brought together policymakers, regulators, academics and industry leaders to reflect on how artificial intelligence is reshaping education and governance, said a statement.

Stressing the need for responsible and constructive use of technology, he referred to India’s push for self-reliance and the establishment of Centres of Excellence in AI for healthcare, agriculture and smart cities.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood called for collaboration, saying the future of AI cannot be built in isolation. He described education as a liberating force and said, “ Delhi government’s use of AI through initiatives such as Vidya Samiksha Kendra and AI-powered dashboards has allowed students to engage with real-time civic challenges.” GGSIPU Vice-Chancellor Mahesh Verma outlined the university’s vision of embedding AI as an academic companion rather than a mere tool. He said, “ The university has developed a structured framework for AI adoption grounded in responsibility, sovereignty and the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.” GGSIPU also released two publications, AImagineering and AI Shakti and highlighted its partnership with Yotta to build an end-to-end AI-enabled education ecosystem, it stated. PTI NAB VBH SHB NAB NB NB