Don’t believe in rumours, Ladki Bahin won’t be scrapped: Shinde

Thane, May 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday urged citizens not to believe in rumours over the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’, stressing that the programme will never be stopped.

Under the scheme, eligible women receive a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500.

“Ladki Bahin (sisters) should not believe in rumours. The scheme will never be scrapped. It will continue because ours is a double-engine government that keeps its promises, and doesn’t make printing mistakes,” he said.

The opposition has been targeting the Mahayuti government for not raising the monthly amount to Rs 2,100, as promised before last year's assembly elections. It has also claimed that the government will eventually stop the scheme.

Shinde was speaking after inaugurating various initiatives for Kalyan and Dombivali areas in the Thane district.

“It is the dream of Kalyan Dombivalikars to make their city clean and beautiful and due to this unique initiative of cleanliness, the face of Kalyan Dombivali will definitely change through cleanliness,” he said.

Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde and local MLA Ravindra Chavan also attended the event.

Deputy CM Shinde also talked about ‘Operation Sindoor’, terming it a demonstration of India's strategic strength and patriotism in decisively dealing with terrorism. PTI COR NR