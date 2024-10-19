Don't blame Guv for omission in TN anthem, MoS Murugan tells govt

Chennai, Oct 19 (PTI) Union Minister L Murugan on Saturday flayed the ruling DMK for targeting Governor R N Ravi on the state anthem issue and claimed that the latter cannot be held responsible for the 'lapse.' Also, he accused the state government of attempting to divert people's attention from the problems of inundation on October 15.

"How can the Governor be held responsible for the lapse in missing a line from the state anthem during its rendition? It could happen to anybody or even me," the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, told reporters here.

While rendering the Tamil Thai Valthu at the valedictory of Hindi month held at Doordarshan Tamil office here on Friday evening, where the governor participated, the troupe reciting the anthem inadvertently skipped a line. The Doordarshan Kendra had clarified and tendered an apology.

The omitted line: "Thekkanamum Adhil sirantha Dravida Nal Thiru naadum" refers to the greatness of the Dravidian land in the Deccan.

Murugan alleged that the DMK government was indulging in politics, and was "misleading the people on the language issue.

"This is not 1960 for the DMK to do politics. People are well aware and won't allow it," the Minister said and called upon the ruling dispensation to involve itself in developmental work, especially in closing down Tasmac liquor outlets and preventing flooding in Chennai. PTI JSP ROH