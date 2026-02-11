Don’t blame me, meet PM for reinstatement of revenue deficit grant: Sukhu tells BJP leaders

Shimla, Feb 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said that instead of targeting him, BJP leaders should approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the reinstatement of the revenue deficit grant.

“I have appealed for a united front on this issue on numerous occasions, but I know they (BJP leaders) will never do so," Sukhu said.

Abolition of revenue deficit grant (RDG) would deprive the state of approximately Rs 10,000 crore annually between 2026 and 2031, Sukhu said, adding that he has repeatedly appealed for a unified front on this issue, but he remains skeptical about the BJP leaders' willingness to co-operate.

“Instead of targeting me, the BJP leaders should approach the prime minister for the reinstatement of the revenue deficit grant. I have appealed to the BJP leaders many times to come forward, but I know they will never do so,” Sukhu told mediapersons after returning from Delhi.

Sharing details of his meeting with former finance minister P Chidambaram in Delhi, Sukhu said he apprised the senior Congress leader about the state’s viewpoint on the report of the 16th Finance Commission, and its likely impact on Himachal Pradesh.

The chief minister also discussed the fiscal situation inherited from the previous BJP government with Chidambaram, including a debt burden of Rs 75,000 crore and outstanding liabilities of Rs 10,000 crore in salary and pension arrears.

Sukhu highlighted that despite these hurdles, the state government's stringent anti-corruption measures and systemic reforms have generated an additional revenue of Rs 3,800 crore over the last three years.

Chidambaram said that the RDG is a constitutional provision under Article 275(1), designed to balance state revenues and expenditures of the states, and while making recommendations on abolishing the grant for 17 states, the interests of the hilly and small states must be safeguarded, a statement issued by the chief minister’s office said.

Sukhu said that despite the challenges, the state has moved towards self-reliance and undertaken various economic reforms.

During the previous BJP government, the state received RDG amounting to Rs 54,296 crore, whereas the present government has received only Rs 17,563 crore over the past three years, Sukhu said.

In addition, the BJP government also received Rs 16,000 crore as GST compensation and Rs 11,431 crore as interim grant in 2020-21, he said.

“In the five years of BJP rule, they received nearly Rs 70,000 crore. Had they repaid Rs 40,000 crore of the loans, the state would not have fallen into a debt trap,” he claimed.

“Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur should explain to the people where this Rs 70,000 crore was spent and who benefited from it,” Sukhu said.

Sukhu also said that the government will not abolish any posts but create employment for the youth.

“Despite receiving minimal grants from the Centre, the arrears of pension have been cleared. The arrears of gratuity and leave encashment arising from the revision of pension and related benefits of Class-IV employees, who retired between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2021, have also been disbursed, which is a clear example of our fiscal prudence,” the chief minister said.

"The government has also pruned officer-level positions while increasing lower-level posts to ensure administrative efficiency," he added.