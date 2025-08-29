Don't burden Indian women with 'three children' theory: Owaisi to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (PTI) In a scathing attack on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday advised him against imposing his “three children” theory on Indian women.

He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that animosity against Muslims was "institutionalised" during his tenure.

In an exclusive interview to PTI Videos, Owaisi accused the RSS and organisations sponsored or supported by it of being responsible for "spreading anti-Muslims hatred".

He also claimed that the Muslim population growth rate is decreasing as per the census of 2011 and stood at 14.23 per cent compared to nearly 80 per cent of Hindus.

“And now you are saying, okay, give birth to three children. Who are you to enter into people's family lives? Why are you trying to put a burden on Indian women, who might have their own different priorities in their lives? So, this is a classic double speak of RSS,” he said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had on Thursday said every Indian family should have three children to keep the population sufficient and under control.

Bhagwat also said RSS doesn't believe in attacking anyone, including on religious lines. PTI GDK ROH