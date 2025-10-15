Don't call me sir, I am your brother: Modi tells woman booth worker in Bihar

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked a woman booth worker in Bihar to address him as bhaiya or brother instead of sir, saying women power is his biggest strength, shield and inspiration.

Modi exuded confidence that Bihar will celebrate another Diwali on November 14 -- when the assembly poll results will be declared -- by celebrating NDA's victory, and women are going to play a key role in ensuring that.

Interacting virtually with BJP workers from the poll-bound state through the NaMo app, Modi urged the state's women to go out and vote in groups, singing songs and beating thalis to celebrate the festival of democracy.

"This time, Bihar is going to have a double Diwali. First, people celebrated Diwali on the first day of Navratri due to GST. Now, Diwali is on October 20, and we are going to celebrate that. But this time, Bihar is in a mood to celebrate the NDA's victory on November 14. Bihar's sisters and daughters will play a major role in this," Modi said.

"Women power is my biggest strength, shield and inspiration. All sisters and mothers in Bihar should go to vote in groups, singing songs, beating thalis to celebrate the festival of democracy," he added.

The prime minister asked BJP booth workers in Bihar to host special programmes for all "sisters" in their booth on Bhai Dooj on October 23 and also honour 'lakhpati didis' and 'drone didis' in their respective areas.

Modi asked BJP workers in Bihar to reach out to every household to spread awareness about the schemes launched by the Centre and the Nitish Kumar government, and gave the slogan "Ekjut NDA, Ekjut Bihar - Isse banegi sushashan ki sarkar".

"Party wins when every booth is strong," Modi said after greeting the workers in Bhojpuri.

The prime minister said "every booth worker is Modi" in his or her area and asked them to give a guarantee on his behalf to voters about government schemes.

"Booth workers in Bihar should also show and share videos about various government schemes to families in their areas," he said.

He gave the slogan "Ekjut NDA, Ekjut Bihar - Isse banegi sushashan ki sarkar (United NDA, United Bihar - the government of good governance will be formed).

Modi claimed that the youth of Bihar today is oblivious to what happened during the "jungle raj" in the state when Naxalism thrived, and asserted that they must be made aware of it.

"BJP workers should take youths to exhibitions across Bihar on the atrocities of 'jungle raj'," he said in an apparent reference to the RJD rule.

"Cannot risk allowing those who can let a Naxal resurgence to return to power. It is the might of the votes of people of Bihar that has saved the state from the evil eyes of RJD and Congress, and it will happen again," he said.

The BJP on Wednesday released its second list of 12 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls, fielding singer Maithili Thakur from Alinagar seat and former IPS officer Anand Mishra from Buxar.

The elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. PTI SKU GJS BJ RHL