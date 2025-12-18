Don't care about Assam CM Sarma's threats and intimidation: Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, Dec 18 (PTI) Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday said he "did not care" about threats and intimidation from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"I do not care about the CM's threats and intimidation. Let him continue to do so. These days, people of the state no longer care about what he (CM) says'', Gogoi told reporters in Jorhat.

The politics of threats pursued by the CM will not last long, he said.

"Sarma may do whatever he wishes over the next four months but once he loses power, he will have to live among people," Gogoi asserted.

The chief minister has been attacking Gogoi and his British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, over the last few months, alleging that they have a connection with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and had set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter.

The SIT had submitted the report to the CM on September 10 and Sarma had said last week that the case will be transferred to a central investigating agency.

Sarma asserted that now that the SIT had already submitted the charge-sheet on the case related to Zubeen Garg's death, ''we will now move to the case of Gaurav Gogoi''.

Referring to the charge-sheet filed by the CID's Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Garg death case, Gogoi said the observations made by experienced advocates in the state indicate that it is ''extremely weak''.

"This charge-sheet has been carefully designed as a strategy to shield the CM's close associate, Shyamkanu Mahanta. The names of several key accused, which should have been included, are conspicuously missing," he alleged. PTI DG DG MNB