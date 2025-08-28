Don't compromise with injustice under any circumstances: Mamata to party's students' wing members

Kolkata, Aug 28 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked members of her party's students' wing not to compromise with injustice under any circumstances.

Congratulating members of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) on its foundation day, Banejee said in any fight against injustice, they will always find her by their side.

"On this historic foundation day of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, I extend my patriotic congratulations to all its new and old members. The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad is an inseparable part of the Trinamool family. In our fight to make Bengal even more advanced and strong, they are also involved," she said in a post on X.

"On this special day today, I tell my young colleagues, under no circumstances compromise with injustice. Live with your head held high. In any fight against injustice, you will always find me by your side. Everyone stay well, stay healthy," she added.

Banerjee is scheduled to address a mega rally on the occasion at Mayo Road in the heart of the city in the afternoon.

Her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the party, said TMCP has remained a platform that empowers young minds to raise their voices, pursue their aspirations and contribute to a brighter tomorrow.

"On #TMCPFoundationDay, we acknowledge the enduring role of Bengal's youth in leading movements of change, progress and social justice. TMCP has remained a platform that empowers young minds to raise their voices, pursue their aspirations and contribute to a brighter tomorrow," he posted on X.

"I convey my sincere gratitude to every member for their steadfast commitment and urge all to carry forward this legacy with renewed resolve and dedication. Joy Bangla!" he said. PTI SCH BSM SOM