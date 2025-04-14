Don't consider strict fire safety norms as harassment: CM Sawant

Panaji, Apr 14 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said the stringent safety norms laid down by the fire authorities should not be looked at as harassment by people in industrial and residential buildings.

Addressing a function on the occasion of the National Fire Service Day, Sawant hailed the performance of the Fire and Emergency Services personnel in saving lives and properties in the coastal state.

"The Fire and Emergency Services ensure that stringent norms are laid down during the construction of buildings for industrial or residential purposes. It is for the safety of the people who would be occupying them," he said.

"People should not look at these norms as harassment," the chief minister said, adding that it is better to take precautions rather than waiting for a tragedy to happen and calling for help.

The Goa Fire and Emergency Services department has saved 398 lives and properties of Rs 44 crore in fire tragedies and accidents during the last year, he said.

Awareness should be created about fire safety in the state, Sawant said.

The fire department has trained 350 'Aapda Mitra-Aapda Sakhi' (initiative by the National Disaster Management Authority) who rush to help the personnel during emergencies, he said.

Sawant also said his government will pay a fire risk allowance to the state Fire and Emergency Service personnel from this financial year. PTI RPS GK