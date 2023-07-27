Don’t cut short Monsoon session under guise of heavy rains: Patole to Maharashtra govt

Mumbai, Jul 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday asked the Eknath Shinde government not to cut short the ongoing Monsoon session of the legislature under the guise of heavy rains, stressing that there are many important issues that need discussion.

Advertisment

“Some parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are receiving heavy rains but half of the state has not received enough rains yet. The government should not try to cut short the session by citing heavy rains. It is necessary to discuss many questions of the people in the House,” Patole said.

Patole claimed that the state government was preparing to wrap up the Monsoon session, which started on July 17, earlier than the scheduled date of August 4. It is the stand of the Congress that the session should be held for the entire period as scheduled, he said.

“This is the second week. It is not right to end the session with one more week of work left. There are many problems in the state today, issues of the farmers, labourers, youth, women, unemployment, inflation and many other issues should be discussed,” said the Congress leader.

Advertisment

Patole said the session is an important platform for elected representatives of all parties to resolve issues concerning the people. “The government should run the session fully and give justice to people,” he said.

Responding to a question about Shiv Sena (UBT) president and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray praising Rahul Gandhi in an interview to his party mouthpiece 'Saamana', Patole said “Gandhi and Godse” have always been discussed in the country.

He said Sangh Parivar has been working to defame the Gandhi family by spreading propaganda that Rahul Gandhi is anti-Hindu.

“Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena was in alliance with the BJP, which follows the Sangh ideology, for many years. Thackeray now realises that what the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) was saying about Gandhi was wrong. Rahul Gandhi has the ability to take the country forward. Uddhav Thackeray has now realised the reality,” he said.

Patole alleged that BJP is doing politics only in the name of religion and it will go to any extent for power. PTI MR NR