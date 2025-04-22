Don't do anything that may affect review petition: West Bengal Edu Min to protesting teachers

Kolkata, Apr 22 (PTI) Asserting that the West Bengal government was firmly with the school teachers who lost their jobs, Education Minister Bratya Basu on Monday urged them to refrain from doing anything that might weaken the review petition which the state was planning to file in the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference, Basu said the School Education Department is working to ensure that those deemed eligible can continue with their jobs in accordance with the court's order.

"The state government is with the agitating teachers. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has assured all sorts of help. We are working in the interest of those who lost their jobs, and will continue to do so," he said.

"We are filing a review petition. So, I request the agitating teachers not to act in any way that may weaken our petition, violate the Supreme Court's order, or result in contempt of court by them or us," he added.

On April 3, the top court invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and staffers in the state-run and aided schools, calling the entire selection process "vitiated and tainted".

"According to the Supreme Court verdict, eligible teachers have been requested to continue in their schools till December 31. Our department is working on the salary issue, and we are taking responsibility to resolve it. The SSC case will come up for hearing in the division bench of the Calcutta High Court tomorrow," Basu said.

"We have the data with us, and we are working accordingly. Please do not do anything or compel us to do anything that could go against you during the review petition," he said, responding to the protests outside the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) office in Salt Lake.

Over 2,000 teachers who lost their jobs as a result of the SC order started a sit-in outside the office of the WBSSC on Monday evening, demanding that it has to publish the list of candidates who were recruited on the basis of merit and those who got appointment by paying bribes.

Asked whether the government would issue the list, Basu said, "It is not possible for us to publish such a list, as there is no such directive by the court." Maintaining that the legal process is still underway, he said the government is committed to following the SC's directions to the letter.

"We must remember that the Supreme Court, in response to the recent plea by the state and the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, has already allowed suitable teachers to continue working until December 31. We are bound to comply with the apex court's directives in full," he said. PTI PNT SOM