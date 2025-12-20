Don’t do anything you can’t tell your mother: Nara Lokesh to students

Amaravati, Dec 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Saturday said he had urged students to make life choices they would never feel uncomfortable explaining to their mothers, particularly young boys.

Describing it as simple advice to Generation Z, the TDP general secretary shared a message emphasising values and personal responsibility among young people.

"In life, do not do anything that you cannot tell your mother about. Let your choices be such that you would never hesitate to share them with her," Lokesh said in a post on 'X'.

According to a press release, he offered the advice on Friday during the ‘Hello Lokesh’ programme held in Rajahmundry.

Lokesh also underscored the importance of family values as a moral compass in an increasingly complex world, the release added. PTI STH SSK