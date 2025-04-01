Don't do it at all: Akhilesh on Adityanath saying political not full-time job

Lucknow, Apr 1 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a potshot at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying those who consider politics a part-time job should not do it at all for it demands round-the-clock work.

Yadav was referring to a statement Adityanath made during an exclusive interview with PTI in the state capital.

In the interview, the chief minister said his primary role is serving the people of Uttar Pradesh, as entrusted by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Asked about the growing calls for him from a section of people for future prime minister, Adityanath said, "Politics is not a full-time job for me. Ultimately, I am a yogi (monk) at heart." On Tuesday, Yadav, a Lok Sabha MP and former UP chief minister, posted on X in Hindi: "In fact, those who consider politics as part time should not do it at all because 'true politics is a field of service' for which even 24 hours of a day and entire life are not enough." PTI KIS VN VN