Don't drag armed forces into politics: Tejashwi on BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra'

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday frowned upon the BJP's 10-day-long 'Tiranga Yatra' programme, saying "armed forces must never be dragged into politics".

The former Bihar deputy chief minister asserted that he was "proud" of the armed forces for the "befitting reply" they gave to Pakistan, but averse to the politics of "claiming credit".

"I believe in positive politics. I am of the firm opinion that the armed forces must never be dragged into politics. I have nothing to say to those who have no qualms about claiming credit for the success of the military operation," said Yadav, now the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

He was responding to queries from journalists about the 'Tiranga Yatra', which is scheduled to run till May 23.

The young leader, however, added, "I am all for fetting our brave soldiers. And that is the reason why I have been demanding a special session of the Parliament where all members, including the Prime Minister, could come up with their words of appreciation."

When it was pointed out that NCP founder Sharad Pawar, a key INDIA bloc partner, has favoured an all-party meeting over a Parliament session, the RJD leader said, "All of us have different opinions. But the sentiment is the same - to honour our soldiers."

Yadav, who was among those who had on Monday reached Patna airport to pay tributes to BSF sub-inspector Mohammad Imtiyaz, when the latter's body arrived from Jammu and Kashmir, also disclosed that he will be visiting the martyr's native village in Saran district to console the bereaved family members.