Don't engage students in Independence Day-related events for over 7 days: Sikkim tells schools

Gangtok, Jul 21 (PTI) The Sikkim government has directed the authorities not to engage school children for more than seven days with Independence Day-related activities as it affects their academic schedule.

It has been observed that school students are engaged in various activities for the Independence Day celebrations that continue for more than 15 days, according to a circular.

"It is hereby directed that the school children should not be engaged for more than 7 days for any Independence Day-related activities," Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Education Department, R Telang said in a circular issued on Saturday. PTI KDK NN