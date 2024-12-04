Don't expect 'easy victory' in local body polls, Antony cautions Congress

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4 (PTI) Veteran Congress leader A K Antony on Wednesday urged party colleagues to gear up for next year’s local body elections in Kerala, warning them not to anticipate an “easy victory” in the grassroots-level polls.

Antony commended the party’s united and systematic efforts during the recent by-elections for two Assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

He urged leaders to sustain this unity to strengthen the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and return to power in the state.

“The collective effort should continue reinforcing the UDF and ensuring a Congress Chief Minister for Kerala,” Antony told reporters.

The senior leader made these remarks while meeting newly elected Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil and other young party leaders.

“There will be intense competition in the upcoming local body elections. The Congress and the UDF must begin preparations immediately. No one should expect an easy walkover—that is my view,” Antony said.

He noted that Rahul Mamkootathil’s significant victory in Palakkad during the by-elections has heightened his responsibilities, particularly with the local body polls less than a year away and Assembly elections approaching in a year and a half.

“Rahul may need to work overtime to establish a stronger connection with the people,” Antony added.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Mamkootathil was sworn in as an MLA at a Kerala Legislative Assembly complex ceremony. Mamkootathil retained the Palakkad Assembly seat for the Congress-UDF with an impressive margin of 18,840 votes. PTI LGK SSK ADB