Don't fall for Congress's promises: MP CM Chouhan

Bhopal, Oct 11 (PTI) Speaking at his first campaign rally after the announcement of assembly elections dates, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday termed Congress leaders as "impersonators" and said people should not believe their false promises.

Campaigning for the BJP's candidate from Bhopal North, Alok Sharma, Chouhan also said that state Congress chief Kamal Nath should answer why the welfare schemes initiated by the BJP government were stopped as soon as he became chief minister in 2018.

“Congress leaders are impersonators (`bahurupiyan')… They cheat the public by making false promises, and then forget everything,” he said.

The previous Congress regime at the Centre wrecked the country by committing several scams, Chohan said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has opened a "shop of lies", and the party's government in Madhya Pradesh did not fulfil promises made to the youth about unemployment allowance, loan waiver, bonus on milk procurement and cheap LPG cylinders, among other things, he alleged.

Polling for 230 assembly seats in MP will be held on November 17 while counting will take place on December 3. PTI ADU KRK