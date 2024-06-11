Don't fall prey to fraudsters who dupe youth on pretext of giving jobs: Punjab CM Mann asks people

Chandigarh, Jun 11 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday urged people not to fall into the trap of fraudsters, who dupe the youth on pretext of giving government jobs in lieu of money or any favour.

He said the vigilance bureau has arrested two cops, who duped 102 people by extracting more than Rs 26 lakh from them on the pretext of securing jobs for them.

A complaint in this regard was registered at the anti-corruption helpline after which the vigilance bureau had laid a trap and arrested the culprits.

This racket had been operational since 2021, he said.

The chief minister reiterated that there was zero tolerance of the state government on the issue of corruption.

Mann appealed to the people that the state government is committed towards providing a corruption free administration.

If anyone seeks money in lieu of a job, a complaint must be made to the vigilance bureau, he said.

More than 43,000 jobs have been given so far to the youth purely on the basis of merit, Mann asserted.

He urged the youth to refrain from falling into the trap of such rackets which seek money or other favours for securing jobs for them.

The recruitment for government jobs is being done in a transparent and fair manner in Punjab, Mann stressed.

The state government is committed to wipe out the curse of corruption for which public support is essential, he said. PTI CHS AS AS