Don't fall prey to middlemen, says Karnataka Minister Patil to MBBS aspirants

Bengaluru, Jun 17 (PTI) Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Tuesday appealed to medical seat aspirants and their parents not to fall prey to fraudulent middlemen under any circumstances.

He warned that such middlemen will be identified and dealt with strictly as per the law if they indulge in misleading students or parents with false promises of securing medical seats.

In a statement, he said that students who have studied hard and performed well in NEET exams, driven by their dream of becoming doctors, must not let anxiety over securing a seat push them into the trap of fraudsters.

The minister warned that a growing number of people are falsely promising medical seats, claiming they can get admission in certain colleges by leveraging their "contacts" or "influence," only to disappear later after cheating.

According to him, in Karnataka, 1,47,782 candidates registered for the NEET and 1,42,369 appeared. Of these, 83,582 students qualified in the recently announced results.

"Do not act in haste or anxiety to secure a seat in a top college. Middlemen are waiting to exploit your desperation. Stay alert and avoid their scams," he said.

"If anyone is found misleading students or parents with false promises of securing seats and cheating them, such middlemen will be identified and dealt with strictly as per the law. The government will not tolerate playing with the future of students and parents. Stern action will be taken against such intermediaries," the minister warned.

Patil said that all seat allotments will be done in a systematic and transparent manner solely through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

"Students and parents must strictly adhere to these official procedures," he said.

He also congratulated all students who secured good ranks and extended his best wishes for their future. PTI AMP KH