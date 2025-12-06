Don't fall prey to propaganda, Shinde tells citizens while hailing cluster redevelopment scheme

Thane, Dec 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said citizens must not be misled by propaganda over Thane's cluster redevelopment scheme and asserted all eligible residents registered till 2022 will definitely get homes under the initiative.

Speaking at the 'bhoomi poojan' and inauguration of multiple civic works here, Shinde said attempts are being made by certain vested interests to create confusion in this regard.

"Do not fall prey to false propaganda. Keep your eyes and ears open and go by what we say. Our interest is nothing but the citizens' convenience. Those who registered for redevelopment until 2022 will definitely receive houses under the cluster scheme, which offers wider planning, improved amenities and integrated infrastructure. It is more beneficial for long-term urban renewal," he said.

Shinde also said major projects like the metro rail network, internal metros, road expansion, tunnel connectivity and the upcoming coastal road were transforming Thane.

"These initiatives are aimed at transforming Thane into a seamless extension of Mumbai while improving daily convenience for citizens. The coastal road will solve the problem of perennial traffic jams once and for all," the deputy CM asserted. PTI COR BNM