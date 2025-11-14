Don't generalise terrorism, Govt must answer: JK Congress chief on Delhi's Red Fort blast

Jammu, Oct 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hamid Karra on Monday condemned the recent terror attack involving Kashmiri doctors and cautioned against linking the incident to any particular community.

Karra said the attack must be denounced “in the strongest words,” but warned that generalising it would be a grave mistake.

“We condemn it in the strongest words. Do not generalise it. There are good and bad people in every community,” he told reporters here.

Holding the BJP-led Central government accountable for security lapses, Karra questioned its claims on eliminating terrorism post the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.

“You claimed terrorism was wiped out after scrapping Articles 370 and 35A. Yet you could not control terrorism. This incident happened right under your nose in Delhi. Who is responsible?” he asked.

Karra demanded answers from the Centre, saying the attack had exposed the government’s failure to ensure safety even in the national capital.

His reaction comes in the wake of a high-intensity explosion in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro station in Delhi on Monday evening, killing 13 people and injuring several others.

A DNA test has confirmed that Umar Nabi, a Kashmiri doctor, was driving the car when it exploded.

Additionally, 2,900 kg of explosives and inflammable material were recovered from two rented rooms of a doctor, also from Kashmir, in Faridabad, before the car blast in Delhi.

Preliminary probe into the blast has suggested links between the two events. PTI AB AB AMJ AMJ